Man dead after being hit by car in Arlington, DA says

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday they are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that occurred last month.

Harlan Cuklanz, 85 of Arlington, was crossing Massachusetts Avenue when he was struck by the driver of a Toyota Prius traveling eastbound around 6:00 p.m. on November 26, according to the DA’s office.

Cuklanz was rushed to Lahey Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Prius, a 47-year-old Lexington man, remained on scene.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Arlington Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Reconstruction and Analysis Section are continuing to investigate the crash.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group