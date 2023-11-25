Man in custody, woman hospitalized after daylight shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass — A man is in custody in connection to a shooting in Brockton that left a woman injured.

Brockton police rushed to Carl Avenue shortly after 3:00 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found one injured woman and were able to locate the suspect at another location and bring him into custody.

Emergency Medical Services transported the 39-year-old woman to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brockton police say the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

