Man in custody after stabbing in Boston’s South End

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — A man is in custody after a stabbing in Boston’s South End on Saturday morning.

According to police, around 9 a.m. officers responded to the area of 616 Massachusetts Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. The call was later upgraded to a person stabbed.

The incident originally occurred on Camden Street and the victim, an adult man was located at 616 Massachusetts Avenue, police say.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide more information about the incident but did confirm another adult male was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

