Man critically injured in Webster crash

WEBSTER — A person is in critical condition after a car accident on Friday night in Webster.

Around 11 p.m., Webster police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Worcester Road, involving two cars.

A 46-year-old man from Worcester was found unconscious. Lifesaving efforts were initiated, and the male was transported to UMass, where he remains in critical condition.

The accident is under investigation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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