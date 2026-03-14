Man in critical condition after ‘water incident’ in Whitman

WHITMAN, Mass. — A man was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after Whitman first responders were dispatched to a water incident.

The incident occurred around 2:46 p.m., when Whitman police and fire recieved reports that a person was inside the water at Whitman Town Park.

Once on scene, officers saw an unresponsive man in a small pond and immediately pulled him out and began CPR. Once fire crews arrived, they took over patient care and transported the man to a local hospital.

At the time of transportation, the man was in critical condition, but his status at this time is not known.

Whitman authorities, alongside Massachusetts State Police, are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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