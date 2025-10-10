Man convicted of raping girl inside Mass. migrant shelter sentenced to at least 10 years in prison

The man convicted of raping a teen with disabilities while at a Massachusetts emergency shelter will spend at least a decade in prison.

A judge sentenced Cory Alvarez to ten to twelve years in prison on Friday on charges that he raped a 15-year-old girl in 2024 at the Comfort Inn in Rockland.

At the time of the rape, Alvarez was living at the hotel, which was part of a state program that was rolled out to provide housing and food for migrant families, prosecutors said.

The victim, who only speaks Haitian Creole, told investigators through a translator she went to Alvarez’s room so he could help her with apps on a tablet before he forced himself on her, according to authorities.

She was rushed to South Shore Hospital for treatment, and investigators later developed probable cause to arrest Alvarez.

“Our commitment to seeing this case through was, most importantly, about seeking justice on behalf of the child victim,” Plymouth County DA Tim Cruz said. “It was also about ensuring that both the victim, and the defendant had their day in court. My thoughts remain with the child victim in this case, her father, and her family. With sentencing today, I hope that this family can find some closure.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group