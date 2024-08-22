Haitian man accused of raping teen girl at Rockland migrant center fighting deportation

BROCKTON, Mass. — Only a few days after being detained by immigration authorities, a Haitian man who is suspected of raping a teenage girl at a Rockland migrant shelter in March is fighting deportation.

Cory Bernard Alvarez, 26, is slated to face a judge in Plymouth Superior Court after he was arrested outside of a home in Brockton on Aug. 13.

In May, Alvarez was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury for one count each of aggravated rape of a child with a ten-year age difference and rape of a child by force.

Alvarez pleaded not guilty and was eventually freed on $500 bail following a dangerousness hearing on June 27 because Plymouth Superior Court in Brockton refused to honor Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston’s immigration detainer, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

An immigration detainer is a request from ICE to state or local law enforcement agencies to notify them as early as possible before a removable noncitizen is released from their custody.

Detainers are supposed to ensure local law enforcement maintains custody of the noncitizen for a period not to exceed 48 hours beyond the time the individual would otherwise be released, allowing ERO to assume custody for removal purposes following federal law.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection admitted Alvarez into the United States lawfully on June 26, 2023, in New York, New York. However, officials say he violated the terms of his lawful admittance.

On March 13, Alvarez, who was staying at the Comfort Inn in Rockland as part of the CHNV, allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in his room.

The girl, who only speaks Haitian Creole, told investigators through a translator she went to Alvarez’s room so he could help her with apps on a tablet before he forced himself on her, according to authorities.

