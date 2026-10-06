Man convicted of murder pleads for clemency, maintaining innocence after 45 years behind bars

NATICK, Mass. — A man who has spent more than four decades behind bars for a murder he says he didn’t commit got the chance to ask for clemency on Tuesday.

James Rodwell was convicted of killing Louis Rose Jr. in 1979.

On Monday, he went before the state’s Advisory Board of Pardons, making his case for a second chance.

During the initial trial, prosecutors’ case rested on testimony from two witnesses, including a jailhouse informant.

There was no physical evidence linking Rodwell to the murder, which has kept him in prison for the past 45 years.

“My life is gone as far as this goes. I can still function, but as far as a life taken away from you for something you didn’t do, that’s a hard pill to swallow,” Rodwell told the board.

Rodwell has always maintained his innocence, including when he testified at his own trial.

His attorney, Veronica White, is asking the seven-member Advisory Board of Pardons to take another look at the case and consider the involvement of David Nagle, described by White as an off-the-books government informant, who is alleged to have had close relationships with law enforcement and high-ranking officials.

“The jury did not hear that David Nagle worked for multiple agencies, including the DEA,” White told the board.

White says they’re presenting new information, including a witness who has now come forward under oath, claiming Rodwell was set up.

Former Springfield mayor and former parole board member Michael Albano has also submitted an affidavit questioning the credibility of one of the key witnesses.

“He’s innocent in my opinion. He’s innocent, and the facts are just not there to prove him guilty. Just not there,” Albano told the board.

Under changes to the state’s clemency rules, Rodwell does not have to admit to the crime to ask for relief.

The board could eventually recommend commuting his life sentence or granting a pardon.

Though, for the victim’s brother, Dean Rose, it’s an outcome he’s asking the board not to make a reality.

“Knowing that his final moments were filled with absolute terror and pain is a nightmare my family relives over and over and over,” Rose said.

The DA’s office is taking no position in this case.

It’s unclear when the board will make a decision on their recommendation. They went into an executive session after the public hearing. Any recommendation the board makes wouldn’t be final; it would still need to go to the governor for a final decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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