Man charged with Beverly mansion invasion held without bail

BEVERLY, Mass. — The Lynn man charged with a Beverly mansion invasion in March was ordered to be held without bail today.

25-year-old Emajae Brown was arrested during a traffic stop last week in Gloucester.

Brown is charged with home invasion, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, witness intimidation, armed assault in a dwelling, larceny over $1,200, breaking and entering at nighttime with intent to commit a felony, motor vehicle theft, and armed burglary.

Authorities say Brown broke into the mansion, tied up a caretaker, and stole over $8 million in values from the home, then drove away in the homeowners Porsche.

Brown pleaded not guilty in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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