Man charged with armed robbery of a convenience store in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A man was arrested and charged with armed robbery after an incident at a convenience store over the weekend.

According to police on Sunday, May 17, around 12:44 p.m., Raynham Police responded to a convenience store at 343 Broadway for a report of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officials learned that the suspect, later identified as Stephen McDonald, 56, of Raynham, had fled the store on an electric bicycle.

Police say that McDonald approached the counter and asked for several $50 scratch tickets.

McDonald then placed what appeared to be a handgun on the counter and threatened the clerk.

McDonald then immediately fled the store with the lottery tickets.

The investigation later revealed that the object was a cigarette lighter designed to resemble a firearm.

The replica firearm butane lighter was similar in size, color, and design to a real firearm.

McDonald was arrested at a home on Broadway on Monday.

“While a replica handgun was used, the clerk believed it was real and feared for their life,” said Chief David LaPlante. “This could have ended with serious or tragic consequences. I commend our officers for a quick and thorough investigation, and appreciate the public for sharing information that led to an arrest.”

McDonald was charged with Armed Robbery with a Firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Taunton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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