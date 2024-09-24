Man charged in deadly 2019 OUI crash that killed teen girl in Pembroke guilty on all counts, DA says

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Mansfield man accused in a deadly 2019 crash that killed a 13-year-old girl in Pembroke and seriously injured two others was found guilty on all counts Tuesday afternoon.

Gregory Goodsell was found guilty by a Plymouth Superior Court jury of one count of murder in the second degree, one count of motor vehicle manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of property damage. He was also found guilty on two counts of OUI causing serious bodily injury.

On December 29, 2019, Goodsell got drunk and high at a company Christmas party before getting behind the wheel of a company truck and driving at speeds of up to 95mph, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Around 7 a.m., he collided with a Subaru driven by 55-year-old Elizabeth Zisserson on Route 139 in Pembroke. Zisserson’s 13-year-old daughter, Claire, and her friend, 13-year-old Kendall Zemotel, were in the back seat at the time of the crash.

The collision killed Claire Zisserson and caused significant injuries to Elizabeth and Zemotel.

Goodsell was a former employee at Hi-Way Safety Systems and reportedly was no stranger to driving infractions. At the time of the crash, investigators say Goodsell had a BAC of 0.266 and was under the influence of cocaine.

Police found a bottle of whiskey, a beer can, two nip bottles, marijuana, and a pipe in his vehicle as well.

He will be back in court next Thursday for a sentencing hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

