Trial of man charged in deadly 2019 OUI crash that killed 13-year-old in Pembroke begins

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — In Plymouth Superior Court the trial of Gregory Goodsell is now underway.

The Plymouth man is charged with second degree murder for the 2019 OUI crash that killed 13-year-old Claire Zisserson and badly injured her mother and another 13-year-old girl.

Prosecutors allege Goodsell got drunk and high at a company Christmas party before getting behind the wheel of a company truck and driving at speeds of up to 95mph.

The fatal crash took place at about 7 a.m. on December 29, 2019, on Route 139 in Pembroke.

Prosecutors say the case is all about intent.

“The prosecution is saying, ‘Look. When you do drugs and alcohol, drive 95 miles an hour, when you are that reckless, you’ve got to understand it’s the same as intent practically because you know there is going to be consequences and you can seriously injure or kill someone,’” Boston attorney Peter Elikann said.

Goodsell’s attorney is expected to argue the other side of intent, that this deadly crash was a horrible accident, not second-degree murder.

“His defense is saying, ‘Look, he did a terrible thing, but he didn’t have intent, he never said I’m going to kill somebody,’” Elikann added.

Victim Claire Zisserson’s mother was the Commonwealth’s first witness.

Testimony resumes on Friday.

