NEWTON, Mass. — A Boston man is facing several charges in connection to defacing a Jewish Community Center and harassing Jewish community members in Newton, police say.

Newton Police said that just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday officers were called to the Jewish Community Center (JCC) at 333 Nahanton St. for a report of a man tearing down blue ribbons on trees lining the property.

Blue ribbons are tied to several trees on the JCC property. They are a symbol of support and solidarity for the safe return of Jewish hostages taken by Hamas on October 7th.

Man charged in connection to defacing a Jewish Community Center, harassing residents in Newton

Officers successfully located and identified the suspect as a 49-year-old man from Boston. The suspect has been charged with defacing property, defacing property to intimidate, and larceny under, police said.

As a result of the investigation at the JCC, police were able to identify the same man as the driver of a white SUV who allegedly drove to Newton to harass and intimidate Jewish community members walking in the area back on April 30.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect for assault for intimidation, assault with a dangerous weapon, and violation of constitutional rights, according to police.

He was arrested by Newton Police on Thursday and is scheduled to be arraigned in Newton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

