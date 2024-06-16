Local

Boston police looking to identify suspect in connection to larceny in the South End

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Boston police looking to identify suspect in connection to larceny in the South End Boston police looking to identify suspect in connection to larceny in the South End (Boston Police)

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Boston police are looking to identify a suspect in connection to a larceny in the South End.

According to police, an individual stole a suitcase around 8:55 p.m. on June 2 outside of 480 Harrison Ave.

Police released a photo of the suspect who is wearing a black shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read