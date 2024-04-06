Man charged after 17-year-old girl found dead inside Stow home, DA says

STOW, Mass. — Authorities arrested a man on Friday after his juvenile girlfriend was found dead inside his home, according to officials.

20-year-old Shane Curry is charged with assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, officers responded to Curry’s home on Great Road around 4:30 p.m. for a well-being check. Once on scene, Curry allegedly wouldn’t let police into the home for 2 hours.

When authorities finally gained access to the residence, officials say they found Curry’s girlfriend, 17-year-old Naveah Goddard deceased. She was allegedly living at the home with Curry.

Curry was immediately taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation, according to the DA’s office.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Goddard to determine the cause of death.

Curry will be arraigned on Monday in Concord District Court.

The suspicious death remains under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Stow Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

