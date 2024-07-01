Man beat victim with metal baton during road rage incident on South Shore, police say

COHASSET, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after investigators say he violently beat another man with a metal police baton during a road rage incident on the South Shore late Friday night.

Gregory D. Knowles, 51, of Hingham, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, assault and battery, and witness intimidation, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

Officers responding to a 911 call for the operator of a Jeep who was involved in a road rage incident on the northbound side of Route 3A near Sohier Street in Cohasset around 11 p.m. learned the suspect had struck the 34-year-old victim in the head and body with an expandable baton before attempting to strangle him, police said.

The suspect, who police later identified as Knowles, fled the scene but the victim was able to copy down his license plate and share that information with officers.

Knowles was later tracked down at his home in Hingham and taken into custody.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

