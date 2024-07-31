Man to be arraigned on murder charge in Market Basket shooting that left teen dead

LYNN, Mass. — A young man who was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Dominican Republic earlier this month will face a judge Wednesday following a fatal shooting at a Massachusetts Market Basket in June.

Adrian Pena, 18, of Lynn, is slated to be arraigned in Lynn District Court on a charge of murder in the death of Kai Burgos, 17, of Lynn, according to Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker.

“We look forward to prosecuting this case to achieve justice, and hopefully some measure of peace, for Kai Burgos’ family,” Tucker said in a statement. “The perseverance and determination of law enforcement in this case speaks to their dedication in pursuit of a just outcome and to the safety of our community.”

Police officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 40 Federal Street parking lot of the Lynn Market Basket on June 15 found Burgos suffering from a gunshot wound inside a crashed car that had rolled into an adjacent ravine, Tucker’s office said.

Burgos was rushed to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Lynn Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, and law enforcement officials in the Dominican Republic worked in collaboration on an investigation that led to Pena’s arrest on July 16.

“This arrest demonstrates our commitment to hold accountable those who commit acts of violence in our community,” Lynn Police Chief Chris Reddy said in a statement.

MSP Colonel John E. Mawn added, “The Massachusetts State Police remain focused on securing justice for victims of violent crime by thoroughly investigating and apprehending perpetrators, wherever they may be.”

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

