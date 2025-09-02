Man to be arraigned on murder charge in connection with body found outside South Shore Hospital

HINGHAM, Mass. — A suspected killer who surrendered to police last week in connection with the discovery of a dead body outside South Shore Hospital is slated to face a judge on Tuesday.

Christopher Caron, 42, of Scituate, faces arraignment in Hingham District Court on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 27-year-old Declan Perry, of Portland, Maine.

Caron turned himself in to the Scituate Police Department on Saturday afternoon, a week after Perry’s body was found wrapped in blankets and duct tape in the backseat of a Honda Civic that had been parked outside the hospital in Weymouth on Aug. 23.

The incident came to light when Weymouth police were contacted by South Shore Hospital staff, reporting a possible dead body in a car parked in front of the emergency room.

Caron had notified a hospital worker about the body before fleeing the scene, according to investigators.

Neighbors at the Driftview Condo Complex, where Caron was staying, reported to Scituate police that they had assisted a man in loading a large, heavy wrapped object into the same black Honda with Maine plates that they saw on the news.

The two witnesses said the neighbor told them that the heavy object was a hockey mannequin drained of water. But one of the witnesses thought he saw human flesh.

This led investigators to search the home and obtain an arrest warrant for Caron.

The state medical examiner’s report indicated that Perry suffered several blunt force trauma injuries and may have been strangled.

Additionally, it was confirmed that the Honda Civic belonged to the victim.

An investigation into Perry’s death remains ongoing.

