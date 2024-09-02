Man arrested for stabbing another man in Jamaica Plain, police say

BOSTON — A man has been arrested for stabbing another man in Jamaica Plain on Sunday night, police said Monday.

Alex Pena, 50, of Hyde Park, was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

Around 9:42 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of 383 Centre St. for a report of a person stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a stab wound. An ambulance took the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Boston Police issued an alert with description of the suspect and a fleeing vehicle.

Minutes later, at about 9:59 p.m., police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of 1251 Hyde Park Ave.

Officers approached the vehicle and immediately placed Pena, the driver, into handcuffs, police said. Officers later determined that his driver’s license was suspended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

