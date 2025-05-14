Man arrested for intentionally setting fire at NH mental health facility, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man is facing charges for allegedly setting a fire at a mental health facility early Tuesday morning.

33-year-old Christopher Michaud is charged with one count of arson to an occupied/historic structure.

Police say fire personnel responded to a fire at the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester just before 2 a.m.

21 people inside the building, including Michaud, were safely evacuated by firefighters. There were no reports of any injuries.

Investigators determined Michaud started the fire in a room using a lighter.

Police say he was aware the facility was occupied and his actions placed others at risk.

No further information was immediately available.

©2025 Cox Media Group