Man arrested following crash in Quincy that damaged two businesses

QUINCY, Mass. — A car crash in Quincy early Tuesday morning left one person injured and damaged two businesses.

According to state police, on Monday morning, around 1:30 a.m., an officer observed several vehicles illegally parked along the sea wall facing Quincy Shore Drive.

When the Trooper searched one of the license plates, a 2025 KIA K5, he discovered the vehicle’s registration was revoked, the owner had a suspended license, and the vehicle had fled several police agencies in the last several weeks.

A short time later, several people walked toward the cars, and the Trooper asked them to leave the area in compliance with the posted signs prohibiting overnight parking.

The KIA K5 drove across the street on Apthrop Street towards Billings Road. Troopers followed the vehicle until it accelerated out of their line of sight.

The vehicle speed through a red light, at the intersection of Billings Road and Hancock Street where it struck another vehicle, propelling it into a business on the street.

The driver, later identified as Michael Howard, 25, of Raynham exited the KIA K5 and fled the scene of the crash north on Hancock Street.

Howard was arrested without incident and was given medical care for a cut on his head.

Howard is charged with failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of property damage, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, reckless operation, and other offenses.

He is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Tuesday.

The crash left significant damage to the Velocity Dance Studio and Balducci’s House of Pizza.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

