Man arrested in connection with string of burglaries in Boston

BOSTON — A man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Boston.

According to Boston police, Thomas Patak, 55, of Boston, was arrested after several burglaries in the Back Bay and South End.

At the time of the arrest, he was wanted on four warrants issued out of Boston Municipal Court for the following charges:

Four Counts of Breaking and Entering a Building, Nighttime for Felony

Two Counts of Larceny from a Building

Two Counts of Destruction of Property over $1,200

An investigation into the burglaries remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

