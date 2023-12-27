Man arrested in connection with death of woman at Lunenburg trailer park

LUNENBURG, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman at a Lunenburg trailer park, authorities said.

Officers were called to a trailer park complex on Massachusetts Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday and found a female victim, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, the DA’s office said.

A male suspect has since been taken into custody. He is facing charges in connection with her death.

He is expected to be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on Wednesday morning.

No names are being released at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group