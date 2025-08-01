Man arrested on child rape charges following chase through streets of Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — An El Salvadorian national was arrested in Milford early Friday morning on charges including rape of a child and child pornography

Milford Police, alongside the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) and the United States Marshals Service saw Manuel Umana Solorzano exit his home around 5:41 a.m. and approach a Ford Transit van.

As police closed in on him, Solorzano allegedly ran off on foot down North Bow Street. Officers eventually cornered him in the backyard of the home.

Police say Solorzano squared up with officers, assumed a fighting stance and reached into his waistband. Officers then allegedly tased him and took him into custody.

Video shared by Milford police shows officers chasing the suspect as he runs down the street.

Solorzano is expected to be arraigned in Mulford District Court on Friday on the following charges: indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, possessing child pornography, reckless endangerment of a child. photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child, statutory rape of a child with at least a five-year age difference, rape of a child with force, lascivious posing or exhibiting a child in the nude and resisting arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

