Man arrested, charged with negligent operation after fiery crash in Yarmouth

WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. — A Yarmouth man was arrested and facing charges after a fiery car crash in Yarmouth.

On Friday, February 23, around 11:56 p.m., the Yarmouth Police Department received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle crash with the vehicle fully engulfed.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle fully in flames. Officers broke the driver’s side front and rear windows to gain access to the passenger compartment and determined the car was unoccupied.

Yarmouth Fire Department also responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The vehicle was determined to be a total loss.

The operator, identified as Arthur Garabrant III, 42, of South Yarmouth, was located at a nearby residence.

Garabrant is being charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and leaving the scene of an accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

