Man arrested and charged with DUI after rolling over his Jeep

HUDSON, N.H — A Hudson man has been arrested and charged with a DUI after rolling over his Jeep on Friday.

Hudson police were dispatched to the area of Kimball Hill Road and Speare Road to reports that a motor vehicle was on its side, leaning against a telephone pole.

The driver was identified as Hudson resident Randall Maier, 47. Preliminary investigations concluded that Maier was traveling on Speare road before colliding with several boulders, losing control, then rolling over onto Kimball Hill A Hudson Road

Hudson man arrested for DUI after rollover accident (Hudson Police Department)

Maier was charged with a DUI as police noticed his signs of impairment, and denied medical attention.

Maier was released on Personal Recognizance and is slated to appear in court on December 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

