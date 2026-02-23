Man arrested for allegedly throwing dog off balcony in Milford

MILFORD, MASS. — A man was arrested for allegedly throwing a dog off a balcony in Milford.

On Saturday, February 22, at around 2:39 a.m., the Milford Public Safety Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a possible disturbance at the Oak Ridge Apartments on Pheasant Circle.

The caller reported that a dog may have been thrown from a balcony.

When officers arrived, they located a small gray dog severely injured and partially buried in a snowbank beneath the apartment associated with the disturbance.

Police began arranging medical treatment for the animal while additional units responded to the apartment.

Once inside, officers observed significant damage throughout the residence.

25-year-old Alex De Oliveira of Milford was found allegedly hiding in the bathroom. De Oliveira allegedly appeared visibly upset and showed signs of intoxication.

Police said the on-scene investigation determined that De Oliveira was alone in the apartment and had allegedly become upset during a phone conversation with a party who was in Brazil.

The injured dog was taken to Tufts Animal Hospital in Grafton for treatment.

De Oliveira was taken into custody and charged with cruelty to an animal, disturbing the peace, and vandalizing property. He was bailed out and released for $5,000.00.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

