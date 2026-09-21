Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself in Maynard

A man in Maynard is facing charges after police received multiple reports of a man exposing himself in public

Jonathan Wicklman, 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of open and gross lewdness, two counts of lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct and two counts of disorderly conduct, according to police.

Police received an anonymous complaint on Tuesday, September 15, that included a photo and two videos of Wicklman exposing himself and committing lewd acts while seated on a bench along the Assabet River Rail Trail. Police also received a second, similar complaint later that same day,

Wicklman was taken into custody on September 18. He is expected to be arraigned in Concord District Court.

“I want to recognize our officers and detectives for their prompt and thorough response to these reports,” said Chief Christopher Troiano. ”The Assabet River Rail Trail is heavily used by members of our community, including families and children, and we take reports of this nature seriously. I also want to thank the individuals who brought this concerning activity to our attention.”

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