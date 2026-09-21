Audit finds Mass. Department of Unemployment Assistance mismanaged call center, violated state law

An audit of the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance found the department has mismanaged the oversight of its call center, mismanaged complaints, and violated state records retention requirements.

State Auditor Diana DiZoglio’s Office released the audit report, which reviewed the period from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024.

The department is responsible for administering the Commonwealth’s unemployment insurance program. DUA provides temporary income assistance while residents search for new employment.

It also determines and collects employer contributions, processes claims, establishes eligibility for benefits, and provides resources and reemployment services to claimants to aid in their job search.

The State Auditor’s Office said it received multiple complaints over unemployment claims stuck pending, people waiting on hold for hours, and claimants unable to get assistance.

In May, Boston 25 got an inside look at the system and asked the DUA directly questions about the backlog.

According to the audit, DUA mismanaged the oversight of its call center’s performance by not establishing performance standards or monitoring procedures. This led to significant call wait times.

The State Auditor’s Office said it found that more than half of the people using its call center were kept on hold for over 30 minutes, with about half of callers waiting for over an hour before they even spoke to an agent.

The audit also found it was not monitoring whether there were timely responses to phone inquiries and did not have established standards for the call center staff, leaving no way to evaluate the data to be able to make decisions about how to more efficiently and effectively help people calling in.

According to the audit, the department violated state records retention requirements by not keeping call log data for three years.

DUA also violated state law by failing to provide in-person assistance at three of its regional offices – Lawrence, Brockton, and Springfield. The State Auditor’s Office’s audit found in-person assistance was only available at the Boston Re-Employment Center

A review of claims involving DUA’s Constituent Services Unit revealed at least 33,000 email exchanges between DUA and legislative offices where legislators had to reach out to DUA, on behalf of their constituents, to provide assistance obtaining benefits.

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