Man arrested after throwing flammable object into Mattapan home; facing arson charges

BOSTON — Boston Police arrested the person who threw a flammable object into a home in Mattapan on Tuesday afternoon.

Tanea Smith, who was home at the time of the alleged arson, tells Boston 25 she didn’t know what to do when a man she’s known since childhood showed up at her apartment on West Main Street around 1 p.m.

Smith says the suspect smashed out her front glass panel with a snow scraper and then threw a ball of fire through the window, torching part of the wall and ceiling.

Officers responding just after 1 p.m. located a small fire inside the apartment and launched a search for the suspected arsonist who fled the scene.

“Not too long ago I lost my mom, and I came home and I couldn’t even go in the house,” said Smith.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police arrested 30-year-old Ladarrell Murchison in connection to the arson.

He is facing several charges including arson.

Smith says she still doesn’t know why Murchison came after her, putting her and innocent neighbors at the Olmstead Green housing community in danger.

“My thought was about the kids and the fire because of the way these houses is built and it’s so close together,” said neighbor Earl Johnson.

Police say no one was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

