Man arrested after firefighters intervene in stabbing outside Back Bay firehouse

A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone outside a firehouse in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood Tuesday night.

Kris Jennings, 64, of Boston is facing an assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon charge after Boston police responded to the Back Bay neighborhood early Tuesday evening for a reported fight. Officers who originally responded to Newbury Street for the reported fight were then made aware that someone had been stabbed at the firehouse at 941 Boylston Street.

Firefighters began to help the injured man and one firefighter was able to stop Jennings, Boston police say. Jennings was taken into custody and a knife was found at the scene.

The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jennings was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

