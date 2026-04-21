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Man arrested after allegedly making threat to school bus near daycare in Chelsea

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Man arrested after allegedly making threat to school bus near daycare in Chelsea Man arrested after allegedly making threat to school bus near daycare in Chelsea
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

CHELSEA, Mass. — A man has been arrested after allegedly making a threat to a school bus near a daycare in Chelsea.

According to police, around 8 a.m., officers responded to 90 Chestnut Street following a report that a resident had made threats toward a school bus dropping off children at a nearby daycare.

Upon arrival, officers found a male armed with two knives. As officers approached, the individual retreated back into his home.

Out of an abundance of caution, a shelter-in-place order was issued for surrounding homes, and the nearby daycare was safely evacuated.

Negotiators were able to get the male out of the home; he was taken into custody and transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for evaluation.

Police say criminal charges will be filed.

The shelter-in-place order has been lifted, and all roadways have been reopened.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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