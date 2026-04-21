Man arrested after allegedly making threat to school bus near daycare in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — A man has been arrested after allegedly making a threat to a school bus near a daycare in Chelsea.
According to police, around 8 a.m., officers responded to 90 Chestnut Street following a report that a resident had made threats toward a school bus dropping off children at a nearby daycare.
Upon arrival, officers found a male armed with two knives. As officers approached, the individual retreated back into his home.
Out of an abundance of caution, a shelter-in-place order was issued for surrounding homes, and the nearby daycare was safely evacuated.
Negotiators were able to get the male out of the home; he was taken into custody and transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for evaluation.
Police say criminal charges will be filed.
The shelter-in-place order has been lifted, and all roadways have been reopened.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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