Man armed with knife shot by police while responding to breaking and entering in Beacon Hill

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 6 a.m. at 97 Mount Vernon Street, where officers responded to a report of a break-in at a business.

Upon arrival, police encountered a male suspect, reportedly unclothed and armed with a large knife, in a nearby alley. Officers first deployed a taser before discharging a firearm. The exact number of shots fired has not been confirmed.

The suspect received medical aid at the scene and was transported to a hospital. The involved officers were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

97 Mount Vernon Street is where the 1928 restaurant is located.

“The Boston Police Department took quick action to apprehend a severely disturbed person who broke into the restaurant this morning,” 1928 said in a statement. " We are grateful that it happened off hours and our staff and guests were not there. We want to thank the officers for their fast response, and we are cooperating with authorities to get them the information they need," they added.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group