Man accused of sexually assaulting multiple people inside women’s locker room at Cambridge gym

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted multiple people inside the women’s locker room at a gym in Cambridge on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a sexual assault in progress at a gym in Porter Square just after 9 a.m. learned a man had entered the women’s locker room and sexually assaulted individuals inside, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was located at the scene and taken into custody.

Police didn’t say which gym the incident occurred at or how many victims there were, but one person had to be taken to the hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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