Man accused of vandalizing Bridgewater State University with neo-Nazi propaganda stickers

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after investigators say he vandalized Bridgewater State University with neo-Nazi propaganda stickers.

Michael Beaudry, 32, of Bridgewater, was arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court on charges of vandalizing property and tagging property, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Bridgewater State University police launched a vandalism investigation on March 3 after discovering neo-Nazi stickers placed on a bus stop and in a parking lot in the area of Railroad Drive and Spring Street, both of which are campus-owned properties.

A review of surveillance video in the area revealed the driver of a “distinct” white pickup truck exit the vehicle on the morning of March 1 and affix the stickers on the plexiglass of the bus stop before giving a Nazi salute, according to the DA’s office.

Investigators later identified Beaudry and obtained a search warrant for his truck. That search is said to have yielded various antisemitic and white nationalist stickers.

Beaudry was wearing the same clothing seen in the surveillance video days earlier and in possesion of Hitler Youth knife with a swastika on the handle at the time of his arrest, the DA’s office said.

Beaudry was ordered held on $2,500 bail with the conditions he wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, stay away and have no contact with the campus, and surrender all firearms.

He is due back in court on April 1.

