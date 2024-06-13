Man accused of throwing pipe bomb at Salem’s Satanic Temple pleads not guilty

SALEM, Mass. — The man accused of tossing a pipe bomb at the Satanic Temple in Salem in April pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Sean Patrick Palmer, 49, of Perkins, Oklahoma was arrested and charged in a criminal complaint of “using an explosive to cause damage to a building used in interstate or foreign commerce”, according to Acting United States District of Massachusetts Attorney Joshua Levy.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad and Salem Police responded to 64 Bridge Street in Salem around 4 p.m. on April 8, nearly 12 hours after authorities say an improvised explosive device was thrown onto the porch of the Satanic Temple. Video surveillance captured a male suspect wearing black pants, a black jacket, a black face covering, a tan-colored tactical vest and gloves light the pipe bomb before throwing it at the Satanic Temple’s main entrance and running away.

The pipe bomb caused a minor fire and damage to the building’s exterior.

The Department of Justice says the thrown pipe bomb was constructed from a section of plastic pipe covered with metal nails which were attached to the pipe with tape.

Salem Satanic Temple pipe bomb thrower (U.S. Department of Justice)

“The inside of the pipe was filled with a powder-like substance, preliminarily identified as smokeless gunpowder. A single human hair was allegedly located on the pipe bomb containing a DNA profile from a Caucasian male,” the Department of Justice stated.

Officials state additional surveillance footage captured a black Volvo sedan registered to Palmer driving erratically immediately before and after the incident.

Investigators say Palmer’s social media also contained comments about religious matters and featured at least one photo of him wearing a tactical vest similar to the one in the Satanic Temple’s surveillance video.

On April 3, 2024, Palmer also allegedly purchased PVC pipe and a PVC end cap from a home improvement retailer in Oklahoma matching the materials later found from the pipe bomb in Salem, according to the DOJ.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

