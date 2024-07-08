Man accused of South Shore stabbing spree deemed dangerous, held without bail

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Plymouth County judge found a Martha’s Vineyard man accused of several stabbings across the South Shore dangerous in a Monday hearing, according to the DA’s office.

26-year-old Jared Ravizza was arraigned on May 28 on one count of armed assault to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of indecent exposure for allegedly stabbing two people at a Plymouth rest area.

Ravizza is also accused of stabbing four young girls at a Braintree movie theatre that very same day.

At a dangerousness hearing, Plymouth District Court Judge Julie Bernard found Ravizza dangerous, and he was held without bail.

On May 25, around 6 p.m., Ravizza allegedly entered the AMC Braintree 10, walked past the ticket counter, and entered one of the theaters. Inside the auditorium, “without saying anything and without warning” he allegedly stabbed and attacked three sisters and their friend, ranging in age from 9 years old to 17 years old.

About an hour later, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz says Ravizza reached through the McDonald’s drive-thru window at the Route 3 rest area and stabbed a 28-year-old male employee. Ravizza then allegedly parked his black Porsche, went inside, and stabbed a second employee, a 21-year-old woman.

Ravizza fled the scene and crashed his vehicle in Sandwich around 7:15 p.m. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Ravizza is also accused of assaulting his father on Martha’s Vineyard, weeks before prosecutors allege he went on the stabbing spree on the South Shore. In April, police charged Ravizza with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Tisbury police in Edgartown District Court on April 16.

He is also tied to a Connecticut homicide investigation, court documents show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

