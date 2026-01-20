Man accused of intentionally crashing SUV into lobby of Mass. police department to face a judge

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A man accused of intentionally crashing an SUV into the lobby of a police department in a Massachusetts town on Monday is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.

Police say the driver of a black BMW barreled through two sets of doors and a wall, coming to a rest inside the Shrewsbury Police Department around 2 p.m.

No staff, police officers, or other citizens were injured in the crash.

Shrewsbury Police Chief Kevin Anderson said that the driver, whose name hasn’t been released, is “known to the department,” but that officers haven’t had any reported incidents in recent years.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle entirely within the police station in the dispatch area.

BREAKING: Shrewsbury Police say they believe someone intentionally drove through the lobby of their police station this afternoon. You can see the SUV completely inside the building. Chief tells us it even crashed into dispatch. Driver is in custody & at the hospital pic.twitter.com/FTG4TteJsv — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) January 19, 2026

“The vehicle actually went through the front door and actually went into dispatch, so it went through the lobby and went into dispatch, and there were three dispatchers working at the time,” Chief Anderson said. “It’s very concerning, the entire staff that was there is very shaken up, we’re very fortunate that we have a training room that there was training going on and that ended about 30 minutes prior to this incident,” Chief Anderson said."

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for the treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.

Authorities haven’t announced what charges the driver will face, only noting that investigators believe he intentionally drove into the building.

The Shrewsbury Police Department remains fully operational, despite the extensive damage.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group