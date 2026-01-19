Car slams through front of Shrewsbury police station, driver in custody

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Police are responding and investigating after a car slammed into the front of the Shrewsbury police station on Monday afternoon.

Police say the driver of the black 2022 BMW SUV that buried itself entirely in the police station lobby was taken into custody and was transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

No staff, police officers, or other citizens were injured in the crash.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle entirely within the police station.

Police had the front of the station roped off as they investigated.

“At this time, the front lobby of Police Headquarters is closed. Individuals wishing to file a police report are encouraged to contact our business line at 508-845-1212. In the event of an emergency, please dial 911,” Shrewsbury police said.

