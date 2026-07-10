Man accused of impersonating police officer on Tyngsborough lake facing court summons

A 63-year-old Tyngsborough man will be summoned to court, accused of impersonating a police officer and using a police boat while ordering people to leave a lake.

Tyngsborough Police responded to Lake Mascuppic around 6:30 p.m. for a report of an unauthorized person operating the Marine Unit boat.

A caller allegedly told police that the 63-year-old man was ordering people to leave the lake, citing Tyngsborough boating bylaws.

Officers who responded found the man on the boat with the vessel’s police lights activated. The man returned the boat to its dock when ordered by police.

Tyngsborough Police decided to issue a summons to the man to appear in Lowell District Court after an investigation from Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office

A clerk-magistrate will determine at a later date whether there is enough evidence for the criminal charge to proceed to arraignment.

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