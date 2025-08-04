Man accused of hijacking trash truck near Encore Casino arraigned from hospital bed

EVERETT, Mass. — A man who police say hijacked a trash truck and crashed on a busy bridge near the Encore Casino in Everett before being shot by police last week faced a judge from his hospital bed on Monday morning.

Admilson Vizcaino, 33, of Malden, was arraigned via Zoom on nine charges, including four counts of attempted armed carjacking, two counts of armed carjacking, armed assault to rob, leaving the scene of property damage, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

A plea of not guilty was entered on behalf of Vizcaino, who only moved his head and blinked his eyes as he rested in his hospital bed, still connected to a heartbeat monitor and breathing tube.

It all started around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, when police in Medford received a call about a man acting erratically at a Sunoco gas station, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The man, later identified as Vizcaino, had already left the gas station in a black Chevrolet SUV by the time police arrived.

Medford police issued a “BOLO” (be on the lookout) for the vehicle, and around 1 p.m., Stoneham police spotted the SUV and tried to pull over the driver, who didn’t stop, according to Ryan.

About an hour later, around 2 p.m., the car was spotted at a 7-Eleven in Billerica, where reports of a shoplifting incident had taken place, Ryan said.

Then, around 3:15 p.m., authorities received a phone call from one of Vizcaino’s family members alerting the police that he was in Malden, according to Ryan. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had left, and Malden officers began to give chase but lost sight of the car and notified Everett police.

Shortly after, Vizcaino crashed the SUV on Broadway in Everett near the Encore Casino and drove a short distance before it became completely disabled.

Vizcaino then ran off, allegedly attempting to enter several cars in traffic. Massachusetts State Police troopers swarmed the area, later finding a gas container inside the SUV that the suspect was seen carrying at the 7/11.

At that point, Vizcaino bolted out into the roadway and hijacked a Republic Services trash truck, according to Ryan.

At least one police officer opened fire on Vizcaino as he forced the operator of the truck out of the driver’s seat, according to Ryan.

He proceeded to drive the truck for about a half mile, with police on hot pursuit, striking light poles, fire hydrants, and several other things before crashing on the sidewalk on the Alford Street Bridge, Ryan said.

Vizcaino was then taken into custody and rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Vizcaino’s mother told Boston 25 News she became worried with the way he was expressing himself and that some of the things he was communicating did not make sense. That’s when she says she called the police for help.

Everett Police Chief Paul Strong said that the officer who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative leave as per their policy.

A witness told Boston 25 News that they heard about “10, 11, 12 gunshots” ring out.

All of Thursday’s incidents remain under investigation, including the Everett Police Department’s use of force.

Vizcaino is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Aug. 13. His attorney said she hopes her client will be released from the hospital by then.

