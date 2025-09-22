Man accused of exposing himself near children at Walpole playground

WALPOLE, Mass. — A 24-year-old is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself near children in Walpole on Monday.

Police were first called to the playground at Bird Park around 9:00 Monday morning after several people reported a man had been exposing himself.

A man in the area noticed the suspect and began to chase him after the latter ran away from the playground, according to police. The suspect managed to outrun the other man.

Shortly after the incident, a Walpole police officer stopped the suspect in his car. The suspect, who police identify as Matthew Springer, of Walpole, began to struggle with officers before being subdued and arrested.

Springer is facing charges of open and gross lewdness, disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.

He is expected to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court.

