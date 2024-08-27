Man accused of double murder in Worcester still on the run, convicted of killing wife 20 years ago

WORCESTER, Mass. — Still no sign of 59-year-old William Rodriguez, the man wanted for killing two women last weekend in a Worcester apartment.

76-year-old Sergia Acosta and her 58-year-old daughter, Ana Maria Martinez, were found stabbed to death Saturday in Sergia’s apartment.

William Rodriquez was in a relationship with Ana Maria for about a year.

Police cannot find him.

But in his apartment, court records reveal police found a note written in Spanish that reads, “Women who make mistakes will receive what is coming.”

“All I think about is my grandmother, my aunt, and this man: where is he? I wake up, it’s all I think about. I go to sleep it’s all I think about. I’ve been having nightmares about this,” Genesis Berrios, the murder victim Sergia’s granddaughter says.

The murders of Sergia Costa and Ana Maria Martinez come twenty years after William Rodrigues was arrested for the stabbing death of his wife, Carmen Rodriguez.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and served 15 years in prison before his release in 2019.

Genesis Berrios says her family knew nothing about the death of William Rodriguez’s wife, or his criminal history.

“The fact that this man was able to get out in just 15 years for what he did. Because now he just hurt another family. How many more families does he have to keep hurting for them to keep him there?” Berrios said.

There is an arrest warrant out for William Rodriguez.

He is wanted on two counts of Armed Assault To Murder.

