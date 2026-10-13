Man accused of assaulting officers, trying to grab gun during arrest in South End

BOSTON — A man accused of assaulting and attempting to disarm Boston police officers while being taken into custody on two outstanding warrants Monday is expected to face a judge Tuesday.

Felix Omar David Marrero, 34, is facing multiple charges, including assault and battery, attempt to disarm a police officer, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct subsequent offense, disturbing the peace, and receiving stolen property.

Marrero also had two outstanding warrants on various drug charges.

According to Boston police, officers responded around 7:03 p.m. Monday to a report of a group of people allegedly using drugs near the entrance of a private residence in the area of Massachusetts Avenue.

When officers arrived, police said they saw a group of men and recognized Marrero from a previous interaction. While speaking with him, Marrero allegedly provided officers with a false name. Police later confirmed that he had two outstanding warrants.

As officers attempted to take Marrero into custody, police said he allegedly resisted by locking his hands together, preventing officers from placing him in handcuffs.

Police said Marrero ignored multiple verbal commands and struggled with officers. The confrontation eventually spilled into the street amid heavy rain and traffic.

Officers were eventually able to get Marrero to the ground while calling for additional units.

During the struggle, Marrero also allegedly tried to grab an officer’s Taser and firearm, according to police. Officers were able to remove his hand from the firearm, and with help from additional units, Marrero was taken into custody.

Two officers were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay. Marrero will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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