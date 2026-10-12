2 police officers injured while arresting assault suspect in South End

BOSTON — Two officers were injured while responding to a reported assault in Blackstone Square on Monday.

According to Boston police, officers responded to Blackstone Square on Washington Street in the South End around 5:25 p.m. for a report of an assault and battery in progress.

Initial reports indicated that a man was assaulting multiple people in the park.

Police said a brief foot pursuit followed before officers apprehended the suspect.

During the arrest, two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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