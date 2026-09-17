Malden street closed after concrete from bridge falls on parked cars below

Part of Dartmouth Street in Malden was shut down Wednesday night after concrete from a bridge fell on top of parked cars underneath it.

Malden police say nobody was hurt. Inspectors are working to learn how bad the damage is to the bridge.

The road will be closed until crews make sure it’s safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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