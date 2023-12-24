Malden Police investigating Christmas Eve morning ‘shots fired’ call

MALDEN, Mass. — Malden police are investigating a Christmas Eve morning ‘shots fired’ called where multiple shell casings were located.

On December 24 around 9:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of 31 Prentiss Street for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival to the area, officers did not see anything out of the ordinary, police say. After some investigation shell casings were located on the property the indicated foul play.

Malden Police Special Operations Unit (SOU) was called to the scene and provided a sweep of the home to ensure no one in the home had been injured.

The incident is under investigation and police believe this was not a random act.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group