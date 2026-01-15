Malden neighborhood without power after crash takes down utility poles

MALDEN, Mass. — A Malden neighborhood is waking up to no power after a crash took down several utility poles.

Boston 25 News could see two utility poles that were knocked down, as well as live wires at the intersection of Pearl and Thacher Streets.

Pearl Street in Malden is still blocked off after a crash.

National Grid was reporting 224 Malden customers without power around 6:20 Thursday morning.

224 is down from 3,000 customers without power earlier Thursday morning.

One person could be seen being taken away from the scene in an ambulance, but no word on the extent of their injuries.

A red jeep with visible damage was also towed from the scene.

Boston 25 has reached out to Malden police and fire for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

