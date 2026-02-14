Malden man convicted of selling drugs outside of Brighton community center for veterans

BOSTON — A Malden man has pleaded guilty to dealing drugs to veterans outside of Brighton Marine, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Friday.

Kevin Graham, aka “E-Money”, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of possession to distribute a class B drug on Thursday, Hayden said in a statement.

Judge Joshua Wall sentenced Graham to two years’ probation and ordered Graham to stay away from the Brighton Marine complex and the Commonwealth Elderly-Fidelis Housing Development.

At approximately 6:10 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2024, members of the Boston Police Drug Control Unit, conducting an investigation in the area of Brighton Marine at 77 Warren St., saw a possible drug transaction between a man and the driver of a red Nissan.

The Brighton Marine provides housing and medical treatment to disabled military veterans.

Officers approached the man as he was walking toward the veterans’ housing complex. The man handed over a clear plastic bag containing a white rock substance determined to be crack cocaine, prosecutors said.

The man informed officers he is a disabled combat veteran who lives at Brighton Marine and was introduced to the driver by a mutual friend a month earlier, prosecutors said.

Officers saw the red Nissan speeding and making multiple traffic violations. Prosecutors said officers stopped the Nissan on Allston Street and approached the driver, later identified as Graham.

Graham informed officers he only had a permit and did not have a driver’s license.

While conducting a pat frisk, officers felt a lump in Graham’s pants. Graham removed a plastic bag containing 15 grams of a white rock-like substance and handed it to officers. Prosecutors said the substance, packaged for distribution in 39 plastic bags, was determined to contain cocaine.

“One marker of society is how it treats its veterans. These men and women served with honor and distinction, and it would be a tragedy if anyone attempting to capitalize on their vulnerabilities were to go uncaught and unpunished,” Hayden said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group