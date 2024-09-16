‘Make a street for the future’: Plans underway to transform major corridor in Boston

Mattapan.

Anyone who drives, takes the bus, or tries to cross Blue Hill Avenue knows it is crowded and chaotic.

It can also be unsafe.

That’s why this major corridor in Boston is about to undergo a major redesign.

One of the features that’s already under construction is on the rooftops of 30 bus stops.

It’s called the Living Roof Bus Shelter Initiative.

“This is the largest installation of green roofs in North America on bus shelters,” explained Mike Chavez, a Dorchester architect with the Social Impact Collaborative, who is spearheading this project.

Gardens made of native plants are being assembled on top of the bus shelters. “These help keep the stormwater from the street,” Chavez said.

He says the gardens can absorb an inch of rain at a time.

Because there are 30 of these installations, Chavez says they can help mitigate the impact of street flooding in Boston.

The roofs will attract pollinators and help cool what’s known as an urban heat island, an area with a concentration of pavement and asphalt that bakes in the summer sun.

Darius Smith hopes the shelter will keep people cool and the environment cleaner.

He’s with YouthBuild Boston, a local non-profit that teaches young people trades.

The organization is helping to plant the gardens.

“It’s good because they get to work in the area where they grew up,” said Smith. “They get to beautify the environment and keep it cool. And, help the neighbors.”

These gardens are a small part of a much bigger plan to completely transform Blue Hill Avenue.

“Blue Hill Avenue is one of the biggest, and I think most important, projects that we have in our portfolio,” said Jascha Franklin-Holden, Boston’s Chief of Streets.

The project will cover about three miles of the busy road, starting in the south in Mattapan Square at River Street and head north to Grove Hall at the intersection with Warren Street.

“I think the bigger context for us is that we’re a growing city, but our roads are not growing,” said Franklin-Hodge. “If our growth means more cars, more trips, more traffic, eventually that’s not going to work. It’s bad now.”

Blue Hill Avenue

He says a primary focus of the $44 million project is to make bus service more efficient.

37,000 people a day get on or off a bus along this stretch of Blue Hill Avenue.

“The biggest change that folks will see is a center running a dedicated bus lane. This allows for the bus to run in both directions in the middle

of the roadway without competing for space with the rest of the traffic on the street,” explained Franklin-Hodge.

It’s estimated the travel time on the bus will be cut in half.

Another goal is to enhance safety for pedestrians and drivers.

It’s a street with a terrible safety record.

“There have been numerous fatal crashes. On average, EMS responds to an injury crash on Blue Hill Ave every three days.”

The project is now finishing up its design phase.

Construction is slated to begin in 2026.

Franklin-Hodge says most people are receptive to the proposed changes so far.

“Very few people said, leave it alone, it works. It works the way it is.”

